Migrants given 'chemical bath' in Uttar Pradesh

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of migrant workers, including women and children, were forced to take bath in sodium hypochlorite solution (a disinfectant used by civic bodies for sanitization) after they arrived in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. DM Bareilly has said that treatment would be provided to the affected people and action would be taken against officials.
