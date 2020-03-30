Global  

Wuhan's ground-zero market hides in plain sight

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the wet market that spawned the pandemic which has brought the world to its knees now slumbers quietly behind a tidy-looking blue-and-white partition. But there are ample clues that something toxic once lurked inside the Huanan Seafood Market — police tape, chest-high barriers and staff in head-to-toe hazmat suits lugging equipment.
