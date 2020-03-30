Global  

Billy Joe Saunders suspended following video advising men 'how to hit women'

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control over a video in which he "advised" men "how to hit" their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.
