Billy Joe Saunders suspended following video advising men 'how to hit women'

Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control over a video in which he "advised" men "how to hit" their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like

Tweets about this lucy burgess RT @Boxing_UK_: 🥊🇬🇧 BILLY JOE SUSPENDED The British Boxing Board of Control have suspended Billy Joe Saunders for misconduct following hi… 34 seconds ago Toe To Toe Boxing RT @MichaelBensonn: ‼️ Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended by the BBBofC following the video in which he gave mock instructions on domest… 4 minutes ago Tehacefaltavermasbax 🥊 RT @AllOfTheBelts: ‼️ Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended following the video he uploaded regarding hitting women. Although intended as… 5 minutes ago Jeff #BillyJoeSaunders #cornoravirusuk #COVID19 #BorisJohnson haha Billy Joe Saunders suspended following video advisin… https://t.co/fYT7cypLqN 13 minutes ago