Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on him Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Nick tells whether or not he's surprised that Jameis free agent market is looking uncertain, while Greg is shocked no one is taking a chance on such a talented quarterback. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Nick tells whether or not he's surprised that Jameis free agent market is looking uncertain, while Greg is shocked no one is taking a chance on such a talented quarterback. 👓 View full article

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on him 04:57

