Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on him

FOX Sports Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on himNick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Nick tells whether or not he's surprised that Jameis free agent market is looking uncertain, while Greg is shocked no one is taking a chance on such a talented quarterback.
0
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on him

Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I'm shocked no one has taken a chance on him 04:57

