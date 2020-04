Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Wash Your Hands: This Is The Unseen Life That Could Be Living On Them 01:03 These pictures show the unseen life that could be living on your hands. Microbiology lab technician Tasha Sturm says in these unusual times they illustrate that it is vitally important we wash our hands thoroughly, and often. Petri dishes were imprinted with handprints & bacterial life was allowed to...