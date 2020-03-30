Smith's City exit ended in relegation, a bow tie, and damaged car Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leicester City striker turned Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith had to make a hurried goodbye to Filbert Street after suffering first-division relegation with the club. Leicester City striker turned Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith had to make a hurried goodbye to Filbert Street after suffering first-division relegation with the club. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this