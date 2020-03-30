Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Wimbledon set to be cancelled

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Wimbledon set to be cancelledWimbledon officials are expected to announce later this week that the grass-court classic will not be held this summer, becoming the sporting world's latest high-profile casualty of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Citing a German...
