Former Canucks goalie Eddie Lack retires after stepping away with injury Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Eddie Lack is retiring from the NHL. Lack, who had been sidelined this season with a hip injury, made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account in a four-part farewell video. 👓 View full article

