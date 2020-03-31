Global  

COVID-19 outbreak: This year's Wimbledon set to be cancelled

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
After the postponement of this year's Roland Garros, the Wimbledon championships, scheduled to be played between June 29 to July 12, is set to be cancelled amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff, the Wimbledon organisers will announce the cancellation of...
