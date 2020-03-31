Global  

Red Bull team advisor Marko wanted to create Corona camp to infect drivers

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has admitted that he wanted the team's Formula One drivers to deliberately contract coronavirus before the potential start of the new season.

The 76-year-old said his idea was to bring the team's senior drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, together with the junior drivers in...
