H-1B workers seek 180-day stay in US instead of 60

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Fearing massive layoffs in America due to the coronavirus crisis that is hitting businesses around the globe, foreign technology professionals on H-1B visas, the most sought after among Indians, demand the Trump administration extend their permissible post-job loss limit to stay in the US from the existing 60 to 180 days.
