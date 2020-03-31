Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mercedes F1 team helps create breathing aid for coronavirus patients

Mercedes F1 team helps create breathing aid for coronavirus patients

ESPN Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
UCL and the Mercedes' F1 engine department have reverse-engineered a breathing aid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: During Coronavirus Shutdown, Mercedes’ F1 Team Shifts Focus to Making Breathing Aids for COVID-19 Patients

During Coronavirus Shutdown, Mercedes’ F1 Team Shifts Focus to Making Breathing Aids for COVID-19 Patients 01:06

 While the race season’s on hold, Formula One teams are staying busy, with some developing breathing aids for patients in the UK. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.