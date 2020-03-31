Global  

Jordan Henderson issues message to Liverpool FC fans

The Sport Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Jordan Henderson has told Liverpool FC fans to be patient during the coronavirus pandemic and says that the Reds squad will be ready for action when the Premier League finally returns. The English football season has been put on hold until 30 April at the earliest after the rapid spread of Covid-19 across Europe. Liverpool […]

The post Jordan Henderson issues message to Liverpool FC fans appeared first on The Sport Review.
