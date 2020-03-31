Edge delivers powerful message to Randy Orton: ‘I make you better’ | WWE on FOX Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Edge responds to Randy Orton's accusation that Adam Copeland is a "junkie" for Edge. The Rated-R Superstar also mentions that Orton coasted when he was in Evolution and only had spurts of greatness during his career. Edge responds to Randy Orton's accusation that Adam Copeland is a "junkie" for Edge. The Rated-R Superstar also mentions that Orton coasted when he was in Evolution and only had spurts of greatness during his career. 👓 View full article

