COVID-19: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma donates Rs 50,000

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the eves' T20 World Cup team, on Monday contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Ministers Relief fund and UP relief fund.

Former Indian player and and current Bengal...
