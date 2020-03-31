Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear: sources

Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear: sources

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
India will buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with the coronavirus, a government official said on Tuesday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @STcom: Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear https://t.co/k7naUtV36t 5 seconds ago

STcom

The Straits Times Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear https://t.co/k7naUtV36t 1 minute ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear: sources https://t.co/Q33qmf0iyT https://t.co/qF86sQNDaJ 4 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear: sources https://t.co/BOL1ON9WBw https://t.co/WmZjFJKR9M 8 minutes ago

TaniaRashid9

Tania Rashid Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear https://t.co/kRigfrkbYQ 8 minutes ago

UKCovid

Coronavirus Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear: sources https://t.co/84cwW73Zyp 12 minutes ago

Malik__73

ملکMalik Facing shortages, #India bets on #China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear https://t.co/6esOANrZef 17 minutes ago

MEDIAonINDIA

MEDIAonINDIA Facing shortages, India bets on China for swift ramp-up of protective health gear https://t.co/LSoQxZgSzO https://t.co/jBx3vPPtBv 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.