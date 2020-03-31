Global  

WWE star Roman Reigns confirms WrestleMania 36 absence amid coronavirus pandemic

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
WWE star Roman Reigns has confirmed he will not be taking part in WrestleMania 36. The Big Dog was scheduled for a high-profile match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. But WWE will have to find a new opponent for Goldberg following Reigns’ decision to pull out. The coronavirus pandemic […]
