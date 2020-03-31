WWE star Roman Reigns confirms WrestleMania 36 absence amid coronavirus pandemic

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

WWE star Roman Reigns has confirmed he will not be taking part in WrestleMania 36. The Big Dog was scheduled for a high-profile match against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. But WWE will have to find a new opponent for Goldberg following Reigns’ decision to pull out. The coronavirus pandemic […] 👓 View full article

