‘Jack Grealish hasn’t actually said sorry’- Aston Villa captain slammed as ‘selfish and idiotic’ after car incident

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Jack Grealish faced stinging criticism on talkSPORT after admitting he ignored coronavirus lockdown guidelines to party with a friend over the weekend, with Jamie O’Hara blasting the Aston Villa captain as ‘selfish’ and ‘idiotic’. The former Tottenham ace also took aim at Grealish’s apology message on social media, and claims the midfielder ‘hasn’t actually said […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Grealish: I am deeply sorry

Grealish: I am deeply sorry 00:56

 Jack Grealish sent this message after he was fined by Aston Villa for breaking the government's coronavirus lock down rules.

