Laura Woods says Billy Joe Saunders’ ‘apology means nothing’ and urges boxer to educate himself on domestic violence after crass video Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

talkSPORT Breakfast host Laura Woods has called out Billy Joe Saunders for making light of domestic violence, saying his ‘apology means nothing’ until he ‘understands why it was wrong’. Saunders has been banned by the British Boxing Board of Control and has faced a public backlash for posting a video online teaching men how to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manchester City News Laura Woods says Billy Joe Saunders' 'apology means nothing' and urges boxer to educate himself ... https://t.co/8LfMfV3a6W 42 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Laura Woods says Billy Joe Saunders’ ‘apology means nothing’ and urges boxer to educate himself on domes https://t.co/Iobay9EZ7W 1 hour ago 'NewsDesk' Laura Woods says Billy Joe Saunders’ ‘apology means nothing’ and urges boxer to educate himself on domestic violenc… https://t.co/GC5YzjrrvA 1 hour ago Oscar Miller Laura Woods says Billy Joe Saunders’ ‘apology means nothing’ and urges boxer to educate himself on domestic violenc… https://t.co/lTKO5tuaTX 2 hours ago