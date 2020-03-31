Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bengals cut former first-round pick Kirkpatrick

Bengals cut former first-round pick Kirkpatrick

ESPN Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The Bengals have released former first-round draft pick and starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lozanoboy92

jesse lozano RT @NFL: Bengals releasing former first-round CB Dre Kirkpatrick. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/YRkA5was8T 7 seconds ago

MrTopNews1

MrTopNews Bengals cut former first-round pick Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GUWTCVYOHI via @ESPN App https://t.co/oFrekOz3Dw 28 seconds ago

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz Bengals cut former first-round pick Kirkpatrick https://t.co/PqYNEE3MrL 3 minutes ago

sportnewsheadli

Sport News Headlines Bengals cut former Kirkpatrick first-round pick https://t.co/oJhQLlQMxR https://t.co/TFqVCozGon 4 minutes ago

wireless_step

Breaking news feed RT @BigDimeBetting: Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT @muggsnman… 5 minutes ago

BigDimeBetting

🏐Big Dime Sports🏀 Big Dime Betting #SportsNews ticker reporting #BreakingNews on #sports related #news stories and #events. RT… https://t.co/0qgaa4Dawq 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.