Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Delhi police on Tuesday booked Maulana Saad, the cleric who led a huge religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month under sections of Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the IPC for violating govt orders on the management of the Markaz in relation to a social, political or religious gathering. The centre had organised the event from March 1-15. 👓 View full article

