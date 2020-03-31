Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked

Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Delhi police on Tuesday booked Maulana Saad, the cleric who led a huge religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month under sections of Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the IPC for violating govt orders on the management of the Markaz in relation to a social, political or religious gathering. The centre had organised the event from March 1-15.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rudhruletap

“DharmaKarmaReincarnation” RT @timesofindia: Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating government orders https://t.co/osqFLe1HGV via @TOIDelhi 50 seconds ago

vsorma

Vivek Sharma @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @AmitShah Extremely unfortunate incident when the entire country is under l… https://t.co/EMICtrZo65 1 minute ago

PNaveenTOI

P Naveen Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating government orders https://t.co/VQkKQiDEmf 6 minutes ago

Newslin07952424

Newsline Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating government orders | Delhi News https://t.co/rfCdtoQ3jH 6 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked https://t.co/oHRkt5ixed https://t.co/DNVcKXnlmK 7 minutes ago

BALVIND81553704

BALVINDER SINGH Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked https://t.co/nboPi5twFS 13 minutes ago

icjtv24

I Connect Journal Maulana who led Nizamuddin gathering booked for violating government orders | Delhi News https://t.co/kssCa6qvHn 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.