Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely lead the team to a successful season. Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely lead the team to a successful season. 👓 View full article

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 week ago Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better 01:50 Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely...

