Dr. Andrews temporarily suspends TJ surgeries

ESPN Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Dr. James Andrews will adhere to an executive order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and not perform Tommy John surgery at his facility in the state until "medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency" procedures are allowed.
