National League announces ‘indefinite’ suspension of all three divisions amid coronavirus crisis

talkSPORT Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The National League’s three divisions have been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. The leagues controversially opted to play a day after the Premier League and EFL had announced their games were off due to COVID-19 but called a halt to their matches after that weekend on March 16. Discussions as to how best […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Travesty for some non League clubs'

'Travesty for some non League clubs' 03:01

 Ebbsfleet United manager Kevin Watson says there are winners and losers as the 2019/20 season will be expunged for non-League divisions below the National League and National Leagues North and South.

