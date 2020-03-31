Commentators are agitating for the NBA to return by creating a coronavirus-free environment where players would live and play games and not much else.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Political HEDGE Opinion: Let’s burst the idea of playing the remainder of the NBA season in a bubble https://t.co/0B4uhj1UbV #Sports 2 days ago Imágenes y paisajes Opinion: Let's burst the idea of playing the remainder of the NBA season in a bubble https://t.co/T11x0HBcFO :) https://t.co/0HnhbQ2rf9 5 days ago On Top of the Line Sports OTLSPORTS.COM RT @gamblersreport: Opinion: Let's burst the idea of playing the remainder of the NBA season in a bubble https://t.co/t9rYKHJhPJ 6 days ago TheGamblersReport.com Opinion: Let's burst the idea of playing the remainder of the NBA season in a bubble https://t.co/t9rYKHJhPJ 6 days ago doris pacilio This is certainly the BEST article to come out re: NBA since covid 19 arrived in our country. Well Done... And, NO… https://t.co/db2NvA49Sf 6 days ago Howard Bloom Opinion: Let's burst the idea of playing the remainder of the NBA season in a bubble https://t.co/nF6GcRcMqf via @usatoday 1 week ago