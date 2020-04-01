Global  

Bulldogs' Leach lands touted QB recruit Robertson

ESPN Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson, ranked No. 51 overall in the ESPN Junior 300, chose Mississippi State on Tuesday, giving new coach Mike Leach one of his first big commitments. Robertson is also set to join the Bulldogs baseball team.
0
