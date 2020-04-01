Global  

Man United consider 23-year-old as Jack Grealish alternative – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Manchester United are set to shift their focus to James Maddison after Jack Grealish hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this weekend, according to a report in England. The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United were preparing a bid to sign the Aston Villa captain in a big-money deal in the summer after […]

