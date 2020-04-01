Sport24.co.za | Ex-Marseille president Pape Diouf dies from coronavirus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting coronavirus, a family source told AFP on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

