Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested after alleged assault on ex-girlfriend

Boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested after alleged assault on ex-girlfriend

Daily Star Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested after alleged assault on ex-girlfriendBritish super-welterweight champion Scott Fitzgerald has taken to social media to confirm he spent the night in a cell after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eTurboNews

eTurboNews | Trends | Travel News English 'future world champion' boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested for assault, calls out Darren Till upon release… https://t.co/QqOjfeMqB1 13 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested on suspicion of assault after alleged row with ex-girlfriend… https://t.co/xqb8GcNsWC 15 hours ago

TambovskVolk001

Volk001Tambovsky English 'future world champion' boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested for assault, calls out Darren Till upon release — R… https://t.co/K9vDNJH2jE 1 day ago

Colinricko

Colin Richardson @bjsaunders_ Everyone saying he shouldnt have to apologise then you just have to look at fellow boxer scott Fitzger… https://t.co/n92AEVAAMF 1 day ago

GHodgsonSport

George Hodgson RT @TREarnshaw: Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been arrested after an incident with 'ex-partner and family' https://t.co/JqC4YCWGyA 1 day ago

CBNews_online

Current Breaking News Online British #Boxer @Scottfitz91 #arrested on suspicion of #assault https://t.co/pnbipYZWLa https://t.co/ZyTfQIOFzc 1 day ago

Jayne39097752

Jayne RT @MirrorFighting: Scott Fitzgerald arrested on suspicion of assault after 'kick off with ex-partner' https://t.co/6rNZccsLku https://t.co… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.