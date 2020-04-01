Sports-On this day... April 2

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () ICE HOCKEY - Vancouver Canucks' Pavel Bure works out with team conditioning coach Peter Twist as he rehabilitates a serious knee injury sustained in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Vancouver, Canada.
What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures. However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown. The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the...
For Life 1x08 "Daylight" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - In order to maintain his lifeline to the outside world, Aaron is forced to defend Cassius Dawkins when he puts three white supremacists in..
April Fools' Day is looming, but nobody is in the mood for jokes. Tolerance for tomfoolery is at an all-time low, as the coronavirus pandemic has people hoarding... Mashable Also reported by •Motley Fool •The Daily Reckoning AUS •Khaleej Times