Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sports-On this day... April 2

Sports-On this day... April 2

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
ICE HOCKEY - Vancouver Canucks' Pavel Bure works out with team conditioning coach Peter Twist as he rehabilitates a serious knee injury sustained in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Vancouver, Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? 01:15

 What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures. However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown. The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thanks A Million trailer [Video]

Thanks A Million trailer

Thanks A Million - Official Trailer - Quibi Every day acts of kindness connect us in surprising ways. #ThanksAMillion from Executive Producer Jennifer Lopez. Coming to Quibi April 6.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:59Published
For Life S01E08 Daylight [Video]

For Life S01E08 Daylight

For Life 1x08 "Daylight" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - In order to maintain his lifeline to the outside world, Aaron is forced to defend Cassius Dawkins when he puts three white supremacists in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert would like someone to TP his house for April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day is looming, but nobody is in the mood for jokes. Tolerance for tomfoolery is at an all-time low, as the coronavirus pandemic has people hoarding...
Mashable Also reported by •Motley FoolThe Daily Reckoning AUSKhaleej Times

Adored by Fergie and nearly signed by Manchester United: The legendary genius of Ferenc Puskas

On this day, April 1, 93 years ago, one of the all-time footballing greats was born. But Ferenc Puskas wouldn’t want you to know that. In fact, he didn’t...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MMcEwanbunkered

Michael McEwan Walked through this little green door for the first time 16 years ago today. It wasn't an MOT station back then but… https://t.co/IR1Yq2JcU6 13 minutes ago

robbalucky84

Rob RT @CraigHope_DM: Understand majority of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct staff have this morning been told they are now on furlough leave. Wage… 14 minutes ago

myactionpix

myactionpix RT @bsporty1: April’s special edition of bsporty - our online sports magazine for 7-14 year olds- is available now and given the current ci… 17 minutes ago

CraigHope_DM

Craig Hope Understand majority of Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct staff have this morning been told they are now on furlough leave… https://t.co/Dp1Q80qAL3 25 minutes ago

chills500

Caroline Hills RT @Miss_Hits: NEWSFLASH!!!!! 800 signed up! It’s FREE for a final 3 days until midnight GMT 1st April! Join the gang & introduce more kids… 36 minutes ago

bsporty1

bsporty April’s special edition of bsporty - our online sports magazine for 7-14 year olds- is available now and given the… https://t.co/E4QWVNRayC 57 minutes ago

_bigyus

Yousuf Tokhi Anything LeBron and basketball/sports related is off limits this April fools....if someone gets me I will break qua… https://t.co/Yv7cyhGWbo 1 hour ago

GraemeEtt

💧Graeme Ettinger ↕️ @JoshButler April 1 jokes normally end at midday. Oh it's on Fox Sports..even more credible. This ranks with the d… https://t.co/7p9bhMki74 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.