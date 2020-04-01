Global  

Wipro, Premji commit Rs 1,125 cr to tackle corona

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the "unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis" arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
