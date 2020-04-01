Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

Zee News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
"The Government of India is doing everything they can and we urge all Indian citizens to act responsibly and stay home, stay safe during this lockdown. We can fight this global crisis together," stated Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeeShar74969404

Dee Sharma RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/7FqGQsClLr 1 minute ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus | Hockey News… https://t.co/e4KBevuMCf 15 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #COVID-19: Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/7FqGQsClLr 19 minutes ago

imsouvikb

Souvik Bhattacharya RT @ITGDsports: "It is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis" Hockey India will donate Rs 25… 2 hours ago

greymind43

XtraTime Hockey India donates Rs 25 lakh for the nation’s fight against COVID-19 https://t.co/4qUp4KJZEl #XtraTime #Hockey… https://t.co/xN8JeQDY8X 2 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman COVID-19: Hockey India donates 25 Lakh towards PM-CARES Fund #COVID19 #PMCaresFund #HockeyIndia @TheHockeyIndia https://t.co/uwayWNDdZs 3 hours ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports "It is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis" Hockey India will dona… https://t.co/c3Ro8WWPzc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.