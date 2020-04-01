Sport24.co.za | Wimbledon set to be cancelled for first time since WWII

Global  

News24 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Wimbledon looks certain to be scrapped for the first time since World War IIas the coronavirus wreaks further havoc.
 Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) issued a statement last week. AELTC, via statement According to CNN, the AELTC will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine the tournament's fate. According to Reuters, German Tennis Federation Vice President...

