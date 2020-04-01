Sport24.co.za | Wimbledon set to be cancelled for first time since WWII

Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) issued a statement last week. AELTC, via statement According to CNN, the AELTC will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine the tournament's fate. According to Reuters, German Tennis Federation Vice President...
