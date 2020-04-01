Global  

Rich footballers should be taking a pay cut, not club staff – Darren Bent not happy with Tottenham as former side furlough workers

talkSPORT Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has told talkSPORT he would not be comfortable with club staff taking a pay cut while he remained on his full wages during the coronavirus sports shutdown. Premier League clubs Spurs and Newcastle have come under heavy fire after announcing they were placing non-playing staff on furlough. Daniel Levy has […]
