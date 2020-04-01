Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo’s switch to Spain and 6 other memorable April Fool’s pranks

Daily Star Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo’s switch to Spain and 6 other memorable April Fool’s pranksCristiano Ronaldo switching international duties from Portugal to Spain, BBC Grandstand showing a live fight in the studio – there have been some brilliant April Fool’s pranks over the years
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: UK mum pranks kids into believing school is BACK and weekends are CANCELLED in hilarious April Fool's joke

UK mum pranks kids into believing school is BACK and weekends are CANCELLED in hilarious April Fool's joke 00:48

 In this hilarious video, a cheeky mum told her two sons that they would have to go back to school...

GoalShakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's switch to Spain and 6 other memorable April Fool's pranks #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/lONG1zq883 4 hours ago

