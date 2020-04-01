Global  

Real scouting ‘new Kaka’ of Sao Paulo

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Real Madrid are scouting Igor Gomes of Sao Paulo, according to AS. The 21-year-old midfielder has so far played 31 games in his professional career for the club, and found the opposition net twice from his position in central midfield. The comparison with Kaka initially came from the Brazilian press, but the former Real star […]

The post Real scouting ‘new Kaka’ of Sao Paulo appeared first on Soccer News.
