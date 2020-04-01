Global  

Redskins' Thomas Davis says No. 2 seed is getting 'penalized' in NFL's expanded playoff format

CBS Sports Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Davis says postseason expansion will make it more competitive, but 'it's going to be weird'
TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Redskins' Thomas Davis says No. 2 seed is getting 'penalized' in NFL's expanded playoff format https://t.co/QWG5ZLBpN7 #sports #feedly 19 seconds ago

iTorque7

xDrive #HTTR Redskins' Thomas Davis says No. 2 seed is getting 'penalized' in NFL's expanded playoff format https://t.co/8kRqIbiONy 44 minutes ago

JeffKerrCBS

Jeff Kerr Thomas Davis opens up on the expanded postseason. He likes it, but has some thoughts on the No. 2 seed >>… https://t.co/RbOsVoUC48 52 minutes ago

colin_webster_

Colin Webster RT @JPFinlayNBCS: Thomas Davis says "first and foremost" reason to sign with Redskins was Ron Rivera. But he adds the "pieces are in place"… 3 hours ago

__AyeRell

TeeRellz RT @TheRedskinsWire: Thomas Davis says Redskins defense can 'wreck the game,' just need leadership https://t.co/nplGTeul5l 10 hours ago

Richrichtheman

Richard woodhouse RT @JPFinlayNBCS: Thomas Davis says Josh Norman "didnt have a particularly impressive season" last year and he expects the Redskins seconda… 14 hours ago

edlova31

Ed Lova 😎🙏🏽💰💯💪🏽🏀🏈 RT @Lescarpenter: New Redskins linebacker Thomas Davis on a conference call with DC media saying he thinks this team is much more talented… 16 hours ago

