Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus - where does that leave tennis in 2020?

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wimbledon is cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - so where does that leave tennis for the rest of the year? 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

7 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic 00:39 Wimbledon has become the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis. The tournament was scheduled to take place at the All England Club from June 29 to July 12.