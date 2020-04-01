Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Wimbledon 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Independent Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The 2020 Wimbledon Champions have been cancelled after an emergency meeting between the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and relevant stakeholders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled

Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled 01:03

 Wimbledon Will Reportedly Be Canceled The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) issued a statement last week. AELTC, via statement According to CNN, the AELTC will hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine the tournament's fate. According to Reuters, German Tennis Federation Vice President...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.