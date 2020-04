Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chris Eubank Jr has ripped into his old rival Billy Joe Saunders following the WBO super-middleweight champion’s latest controversy. Earlier this week, Saunders was suspended by the BBBofC and apologised after posting a domestic violence ‘joke’ video in which he gave advice for men on how to hit their female partners. A week prior, the […] 👓 View full article