Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tottenham’s non-playing staff were only informed of their 20 per cent pay cut half an hour before club chairman Daniel Levy’​s public statement, reports claim. Spurs and fellow Premier League club Newcastle have come under heavy scrutiny for announcing they were placing non-playing staff on furlough. Daniel Levy announced the Lilywhites were giving 550 employees 20 […] 👓 View full article