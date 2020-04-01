PGA Tour approval for Tiger-Phil event on hold Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, with other players involved, has been in the works, but it has yet to receive PGA Tour approval amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 5 days ago Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Planning Rematch for Coronavirus Relief 00:54 Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Planning Rematch for Coronavirus Relief Insiders tell CNBC that the event will be two-on-two with NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady joining. Sources add that negotiations are ongoing, but the match will likely be in May. Woods would be paired with Manning, while...

