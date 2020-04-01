How ruthless Vince McMahon told Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart it was their time to leave WWE

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vince McMahon is one of the most ruthless businessmen in modern history. After McMahon bought what was then known as WWF in 1980 from his father, Vince Snr, he set about breaking long-held conventions in the wrestling world that were truly groundbreaking. Prior to his purchase of the promotion, all wrestling companies adhered to their […] 👓 View full article

