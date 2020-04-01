Global  

Marcellus Wiley: Sean Payton is trying to ‘gently nudge Drew Brees out the door’

FOX Sports Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Marcellus Wiley: Sean Payton is trying to ‘gently nudge Drew Brees out the door’New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton recently 'clarified' his statements regarding Drew Brees' future with the team. Hear why Marcelus Wiley isn't buying it and that he thinks Payton is planning for life after Brees.
