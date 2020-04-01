Global  

Coach Lynn: Chargers QB Taylor ‘in driver’s seat’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Anthony Lynn has expressed plenty of confidence in Tyrod Taylor if he ends up becoming the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, but there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered between now and the start of the season. The Chargers coach said during a conference call Wednesday that Taylor has […]
News video: Colin Cowherd: Tyrod Taylor is a better option at QB for the Chargers than Cam Newton

Colin Cowherd: Tyrod Taylor is a better option at QB for the Chargers than Cam Newton 05:21

 Tyrod Taylor is the presumptive starter for the Los Angeles Chargers and some suggest the team look into signing Cam Newton. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Taylor is the better option.

