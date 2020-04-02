Off track: Australian involvement unlikely at Royal Ascot this year Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Royal Ascot’s international scout is preparing for a carnival without Australian involvement in the famous five-day carnival in England. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport Royal Ascot’s international scout is preparing for no Australian involvement in English racing's famous five-day ca… https://t.co/ZCIO7HSbM8 4 days ago Damien Ractliffe Royal Ascot’s international scout is preparing for a carnival without Australian involvement. https://t.co/xT3YSD9jfT 4 days ago