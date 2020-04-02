Global  

The Fiend's history with John Cena and journey that has led him to WrestleMania 36 | WWE on FOX

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Fiend’s history with John Cena and journey that has led him to WrestleMania 36 | WWE on FOXBray Wyatt lost to John Cena six years ago. That set in motion the inception of The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House. Watch how it all began and what has led both Cena and The Fiend to square off at WrestleMania 36.
