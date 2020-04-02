Dallas Cowboys agree to terms with Aldon Smith, who last played in an NFL game in 2015

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former All-Pro defensive end Aldon Smith, who last played in the NFL in 2015.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published Whitlock: Jerry Jones would be foolish to settle and marry Dak Prescott right now 06:27 Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are still in contract negotiations after the quarterback reportedly refused to sign under the franchise tag. Jason Whitlock doesn't think Jerry Jones should rush to settle down with Dak. Hear why he tells Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington that their relationship...