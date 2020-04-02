Rob Gronkowski revealed as performer on FOX's The Masked Singer

Global  

FOX Sports Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski revealed as performer on FOX's The Masked SingerWrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski was revealed as the performer under The White Tiger mask on FOX's singing competition series The Masked Singer. 
