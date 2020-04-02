COVID-19: Yuvraj Singh hits back after being trolled for praising Shahid Afridi Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

His social media post seeking donation for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's charity triggering a storm, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion". Yuvraj, along with former teammate Harbhajan Singh, had posted Twitter... His social media post seeking donation for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's charity triggering a storm, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion". Yuvraj, along with former teammate Harbhajan Singh, had posted Twitter 👓 View full article

